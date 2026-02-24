Bet On It

TGGP
4h

Given that you're both pro-natalists, I'm surprised how long it did for the issue of declining fertility to come up. Bryan was taking it was a given that W.E.I.R.D culture was just better, and that's why it's winning, which is incompatible with it being replaced by superior (in a Darwinian sense) insular religious cultures as Robin predicts.

Zeb Camp
4h

I really look forward to reading the book, good luck with the revisions

