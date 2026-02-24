My GMU colleague and best friend Robin Hanson has spent the last couple of years pondering the danger of “cultural drift.” My latest book, available for purchase now on Amazon, is You Have No Right to Your Culture. Since we’ve both got the same topic on our minds, I thought this was a great time for Robin and I to interview each other on the topic of culture. Enjoy!

P.S. I’ve got wonderful news: Unbeatable: The Brutally Honest Case for Free Markets, my magnum opus, has been officially accepted by University of Chicago Press! The brief downside is that I have a tight deadline to submit the final revisions in time for a Fall 2027 release, so please forgive light posting for the next couple of weeks.