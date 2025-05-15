On May 20, my sons and I leave for our trip around the world!

So far, there are only two planned meet-ups — one in Tokyo, one in Northridge, CA. But if you take the organizational initiative, I am happy to do more.

Current Schedule

May 21-22 - Dubai

May 23 - Abu Dhabi

May 24-27 - Doha

May 28-30 - Tokyo

May 31-June 1 - Hiroshima (we have tickets to see the Hiroshima Carp play the Hanshin Tigers on June 1, so get tickets if you want to join)

June 2 - Beppu

June 3 - Mount Aso

June 4-5 - Kumamoto/Kagoshima

June 6 - Okoyama

June 7-14 - Japan, TBD

June 15 - Speaking for ACX Tokyo. Please RSVP at the link.

June 16-18 - Japan, TBD

June 19 - Meet-up at the Hook’d Fish Grill at 6 PM in Northridge, California. 10176 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324. Please RSVP in the comments below.

June 20-22 - Los Angeles and possibly Sequoia

June 23 - Back home in Oakton, Virginia.