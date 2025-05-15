On May 20, my sons and I leave for our trip around the world!
So far, there are only two planned meet-ups — one in Tokyo, one in Northridge, CA. But if you take the organizational initiative, I am happy to do more.
Current Schedule
May 21-22 - Dubai
May 23 - Abu Dhabi
May 24-27 - Doha
May 28-30 - Tokyo
May 31-June 1 - Hiroshima (we have tickets to see the Hiroshima Carp play the Hanshin Tigers on June 1, so get tickets if you want to join)
June 2 - Beppu
June 3 - Mount Aso
June 4-5 - Kumamoto/Kagoshima
June 6 - Okoyama
June 7-14 - Japan, TBD
June 15 - Speaking for ACX Tokyo. Please RSVP at the link.
June 16-18 - Japan, TBD
June 19 - Meet-up at the Hook’d Fish Grill at 6 PM in Northridge, California. 10176 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324. Please RSVP in the comments below.
June 20-22 - Los Angeles and possibly Sequoia
June 23 - Back home in Oakton, Virginia.
Awesome. Enjoy! (I love Dubai)
I'm in for Hook'd in Northridge.