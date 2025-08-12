To celebrate my sons’ graduation from Vanderbilt, I commissioned a custom set of game chips, using images drawn from the bespoke role-playing games we’ve been playing since they were three years old. Since I wanted top quality and consistency, I didn’t use AI. I hired Savane, one of my favorite human artists.

But perhaps I erred. Maybe AI is already better. To found out, I’m starting another AI art contest. I’ll give $250 to anyone who can create a set of game chips that I personally like better than the set that Savane created. If multiple such sets appear, I’ll give $150 for second place, and $100 for third place. If I prefer Savane’s art to all entries, there is no prize. On my honor, I shall strive to be fair. But fair warning: I am hard to please, and I really like Savane’s work.

The parameters of the contest:

Create sixteen pieces of artwork for the following twelve chips.

See here for reference photos and more details. To see what you’re up against, here are four of Savane’s finished products.

Think you and your favorite AI have the right stuff to win this? Just share your files with me on Dropbox or Google Drive. May the best tech win!

Contest deadline: September 15.