When the truth is ugly, people lie. That’s human nature. Psychologists call this Social Desirability Bias, and it’s the intellectual foundation of my forthcoming Unbeatable: The Brutally Honest Case for Free Markets.

But there’s one classic ugly inquiry which, as best as I recall, I’ve never known to be answered with a bald-faced lie. It’s a high-stakes question that children often ask their parents. The question: “Will you die one day?”

Faced with this query of existential dread, plenty of parents respond evasively — or just ignore the question. “Why do you ask?” is the go-to dodge. “Not for a long time” is the sugar-coated (probable) truth. Yet almost no parent hears the question and responds, “No, my child. I will never die.”

How would you react if you overheard this pretty lie? It’s hard not to sympathize with the liar. He’s not seeking material advantage. He’s not trying to hurt anyone. He just wants to avoid making a little kid sad about an unavoidable tragedy.

So why isn’t baldly lying to children about death far more common? You could declare, “The kid will find out sooner or later. You’re just delaying the inevitable.” But unless postponing a bad thing makes it worse, it is good to postpone bad things. Just as “You’ll still die eventually” is a terrible argument against healthy living, so “The kid will find out sooner or later” is a terrible argument against sheltering kids from harsh realities.

It’s tempting to reply, “The later the kid learns the truth, the more horrified he’ll be when he finally does learn it.” But is there any actual evidence for this? I cried when my mom told me about the non-existence of Santa Claus. But if she had waited until I was ten years old instead of eight years old, I probably would have cried less, not more.

Another story is that most parents do tell pretty lies about death. Parents who admit that they will die one day also frequently tell their children that one day, the whole family will be united in heaven’s eternal bliss. The main problem with this response, however, is that lying about death and lying about the afterlife are substitutes. “After I die, I’ll spend eternity in heaven” and “I won’t die” are similarly comforting stories. But a large share of parents, when asked, refuse to tell either of them.

An appeal to parental reputation is a stronger response. Parents who lie to their children undermine their own credibility, which ultimately makes life hard for parents, children, and the entire family. But as far as I can tell, I’m one of the few parents who takes this insight to heart. Most parents lie to their children fairly frequently. So why not tell one additional lie about mortality?

I’m also deeply sympathetic to the view that, consequences aside, honesty is intrinsically good. But again, since most parents tell their children all kinds of lies, it’s hard to understand why they draw the line at lying about “Will you die one day?”

What difference does it make? To start, I’d like to better understand the limits of Social Desirability Bias. Given human beings’ strong propensity to tell pretty lies, why do they so rarely tell pretty lies about their future demise?

Curiosity aside, though, I think that Social Desirability Bias is a powerful force that sustains policies that destroy trillions of dollars of wealth. If we could figure out what leads parents to speak ugly truths about death, perhaps we could figure out how to lead humans to stop believing and parroting pretty lies about immigration laws, housing regulation, universal redistribution, education subsidies, medical subsidies, and nuclear power.

I leave you then with two questions for the comments.

First, am I correct that when asked, “Will you ever die?,” people rarely lie?

Second, assuming that’s true, what exactly is stopping people from lying? Please don’t repeat any of the debunked responses above unless you’re also ready to argue that my debunking is deficient.