Bet On It

Bet On It

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Andy G's avatar
Andy G
4hEdited

Well done.

I can no longer read most of what Hanania writes because of his TDS and his obsession with not merely going after the far MAGA right but claiming that almost the entirety of the right IS now the far MAGA right. And therefore the left is the far better party and “The Media is Basically Honest and Good.”

I actually attribute this otherwise highly irrational behavior change on his part to his desire to get as far away as he can from his racist past. But I am just guessing.

But his change is sad, because he used to be incredibly interesting, 85% on target with 15% eye-rollingly infuriating bad takes. But now the ratio seems to be reversed.

But all that said, I agree that claims that today he is “racist” are just dead wrong.

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
5h

Very nicely done.

I have the same dream.

I have more trouble than you in reading Richard, but it has nothing to do with alleged racism. I just find him verbose.

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