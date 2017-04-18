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anon123's avatar
anon123
1h

I agree that IQ realists lean crazier than the mainstream because of the stigma, but this does not lead to your conclusion that IQ realists should be nicer. If stigma leads to crazier IQ realists being the vocal ones, the solution is to lift the stigma so nicer IQ realists become more common and more vocal. The effect isn't going to help undo the cause

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
2h

Yes, there are a few too many Lex Luthers in the IQ movement, and a large portion of society who intuitively know that IQ is an important cause of unequal outcomes between individuals and groups but they prefer to not talk about it and will even lie to maintain social approval.

The combination is very unhealthy for society.

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