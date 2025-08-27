Bet On It

Jack
44m

"... By 2019, Finkelstein et al. incorporated risk protection, heterogeneity, and broader welfare effects, shifting the conclusion: Medicaid recipients do indeed derive substantial value, often approaching the government’s cost. ...

Sorry, this statement is misleading. There is no "government" cost. There is a cost to taxpayers from this wealth transfer.

More importantly, because we have been running substantial deficits ever since Health Reform, this is a wealth transfer from Americans too young to vote and generations unborn.

Medicaid is primarily funded by general revenues paid to the federal and state governments. Most general revenues for the states that expanded medicaid eligibility come from income taxes.

Keep in mind that since Health Reform expanded Medicaid, and added taxpayer subsidized coverage via the public exchanges, America has added $26 Trillion to our national debt - increating it from ~$10 Trillion to today's $37 Trillion. Importantly, most of the cost of health reform will be shouldered by individuals in generations Z and Alpha, and later generations - all were generations that were either too young to vote or generations unborn in 2010.

So, adjust the costs for the interest on the debt that will be shouldered by future taxpayers.

It's sooo easy to approve/justify new spending to buy votes and to send the bill to others.

Michael Hermens
43m

One piece of information is missing: the source of funds for the research. I suspect that funding sources often induce researchers to come to conclusions that are in line with the funding sources' beliefs.

