Bet On It

Bet On It

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David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
5dEdited

It strikes me that one argument in favor of constitutional monarchy is that the social isolation and from-birth indoctrination might be the psychologically optimal way to ensure that a sort of “swordholder for democracy” — IE, the monarch whom we expect to bail out democracy from authoritarian attempts — can make the correct but hard decision about when to execute a particular threat.

I’d note that this is mostly theoretical, since although you’ve provided some examples here, it’s not remotely a reliable mechanism judging from the rest of the historical data set.

But the main example on the “pro” side is that of the institutional GOP capitulating to MAGA. The core dynamic that drove this was social: people in a political party who could theoretically brush off an authoritarian insurgency find that their entire social lives and livelihoods are based on loyalty to the party, and they balk at destroying their lives just to save democracy, and then make up a whole bunch of excuses about how they’re going to undermine the movement from within while functionally doing nothing but enable that movement. Vanishingly few GOPers were willing to buck MAGA; we call those who did “The Bulwark” and their staff numbers in the dozens.

Anyways, perhaps the solution to this is to take a random family, isolate them from the rest of society, make sure they never have to question their livelihood, and comprise their entire social life — from the lowliest servants to the highest ministers — of people reminding them every single day that their sole purpose in life is to command a special guard of royal forces to round up and murder any burgeoning fascist leadership before they’re able to commit a coup.

I’d be willing to pay some minuscule fraction of my taxes as this kind of insurance policy if it meant I wouldn’t have had to deal with the last decade of insanity and watching my country destroy its world-historic record for “Most Enlightened Evil Hegemony To Ever Exist”.

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Andre S's avatar
Andre S
5d

Can a system remain moral while defending itself against those who would destroy it?

What struck me here is that Bryan seems to move, at least briefly from libertarian moral clarity into something closer to tragic political realism, entertaining the possibility that extrajudicial action might be rational in survival terms. That tension feels unavoidable rather than resolvable

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