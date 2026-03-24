Bet On It

Bet On It

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SolarxPvP's avatar
SolarxPvP
33mEdited

This post assumes that leaders can tell the difference between “loyalists” and “war hawks.” Many are loyalists because they think that you are a war hawk, and this just assumes that they wouldn’t just turn on you and join the war hawks. Such a strategy is risky if you don’t want to be couped and killed.

Edit: it also assumes that there are any pure “loyalists” and not solely just war hawks. How do we know that?

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Thomas L. Knapp's avatar
Thomas L. Knapp
1h

This solution wouldn't only apply to the Iranian regime. I can think of at least two others directly involved in the war.

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