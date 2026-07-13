Bet On It

Bet On It

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QuirkyLlama's avatar
QuirkyLlama
17h

No one is morally perfect. There are always flaws. You open the door to political control. Shall we teardown MLK statues because he was a womanizer/misogynist and possibly a rapist?

Who gets to make that call?

You’ve fallen for a trap. The simple rule is- we should adore ancestors who made our world better. Did MLK have severe flaws? Yes- but is the world on net better?

Under that rubric, all the people the woke want to teardown should be revered- and all the people they want to elevate should be reviled.

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Michael Gibson's avatar
Michael Gibson
17h

Don't forget the woke are blind to the moral atrocities committed by their past fellow travellers. White-washing socialism and communism, willfulling passing over suffering caused by bad governance. They honor their own villains and libel true heroes.

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