Bet On It

Bet On It

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Reader
15h

Many of these sound terrifying! Those poor students! 😂

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AReasonableMan
9h

I was curious about this course, so I found it here: https://gufaculty360.georgetown.edu/s/course-catalog/a1oUH00000XKOeGYAX/badm110105?id=00336000014RXIUAA4

Here's the 'Section Specific Description':

Do you want to be the best? Why? And what does it take? Are your goals the right ones? Should you change the world or yourself? How would you know? This class investigates ambition from multiple angles. We’ll look practically at what it takes to succeed—skills like time management, dealing with people, and developing conscientiousness. But we’ll also critically examine ambition’s pitfalls: how it relates to the Dark Triad, why it leads some to lie or exploit others, and how chasing status becomes a zero-sum game. The goal is to help each of us become the best version of ourselves, in the best sense of “best.”

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