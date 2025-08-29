Unless memory fails me, this is my first interview with a pediatrician. Dr. Bob’s Hamilton Review has almost 300,000 Youtube subscribers, and if you watch our interview on my Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, I think you’ll see why.
Enjoy!
P.S. A 15th anniversary special edition of SRtHMK is under contract. I’ll be writing a new intro covering international adoption, homeschooling and other extreme parenting, and replies to critics. If there are any good criticisms/critics you think I’m likely to miss, please tell me in the comments!
I don’t know whether you talked about foster parenting. Connects to adoption, but with a distinct set of issues.
In the US, international adoption was mostly shut down, initially by the left but then finished off by the right. The left was opposed to cultural appropriation, while the right didn't like bringing brown kids into the US. The fear by indigenous and minority groups is well grounded given, historically, that the removal of children was not always voluntary or justified. However, Trump's first term brought in a left wing activist finish it off. The pretext was corruption, which was a very real problem (involuntary removal and deception), but also misunderstood and fixable (due to lack of safeguards and weak institutions, not racially or culturally motivated). Adoptive parents were not normally blamed, at least domestically in the US, though cherry-picked narratives do not always paint adoptive parents in a positive light. Most of the quantitative research I've seen suggest most transracial and transcultural adoptions work out fine, but it is more complicated and failures do exist. Often adoptive kids have been traumatized, even in the womb, and that impacts their mental health. My adoptive kids are nothing like me or each other, and that requires some creativity on my part, but they are doing exceptionally well. So far so good.