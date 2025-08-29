Unless memory fails me, this is my first interview with a pediatrician. Dr. Bob’s Hamilton Review has almost 300,000 Youtube subscribers, and if you watch our interview on my Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, I think you’ll see why.

Enjoy!

P.S. A 15th anniversary special edition of SRtHMK is under contract. I’ll be writing a new intro covering international adoption, homeschooling and other extreme parenting, and replies to critics. If there are any good criticisms/critics you think I’m likely to miss, please tell me in the comments!