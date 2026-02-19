Bet On It

Eric Rasmusen
10h

I'm a big fan of Banfield too. I bet he would have been amazing in conversation. His book on why southern Italy is poor is good too.

He did have a lot of policy advice in The Unheavenly City, so things weren't hopeless, except that the elites would never take his advice. He pointed out how cheap housing was in the tenement era, before regulation require high quality and huge costs, and made cheap housing illegal.

Is Time Preference difference from Impulsivity? I guess so-- that what hyperbolic discounting is getting at in an unduly complex way.

Bill Seitz
10h

some reviews

https://quillette.com/2020/05/17/return-to-the-unheavenly-city/

https://www.city-journal.org/article/the-perils-of-doing-something

https://lawliberty.org/book-review/a-dose-of-civic-realism/

https://edwardcbanfield.org/2023/11/09/another-retro-review-of-edward-c-banfields-the-unheavenly-city/

