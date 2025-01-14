Here’s another guest post from a reader who prefers to remain anonymous. Enjoy?

Hi Bryan,

Having been friendzoned several times in my youth I cannot but agree on the advice you dispense.

I would like to point out, however, that the way in which the advice is dispensed may appear somehow mysterious to the person who finds him/herself friendzoned for the first time (a bit like being told that the square built on the hypotenuse of a square triangle equals to the sum of those built on the sides, but not been shown WHY).

In other words, while the advice taker may find the advice intellectually sound, they might find it psychologically insufficient, as if there were a missing step.

The missing step I would use if I were to offer such advice to a young person would be this:

Dear Friend:

Make a list of all the people you know reasonably well, ranking them from the most attractive down to the less and less attractive: P1, P2, P3...

On this list, find the first person you find sufficiently unattractive that you would NOT want to date them, say P32.

For good measure, go down the list ten more positions to, say, P42.

YOU are P42 to the person you are trying to convince to date you.

As soon as you conceive in your mind a line of argument or conduct that you think might persuade this person, place in from of yourself two cards, YES and NO, start a 60 second timer and, for 60 seconds, visualize as vividly as possible P42 working that same line of argumento or conduct on YOU.

When the timer goes off, without thinking any further, immediately slap the card that answers the question: would I date P42?

Do this a few times and you will feel better about the decision that is best for both of you: saying goodbye.

Feel free to share this if you find it useful.

Best

[redacted]