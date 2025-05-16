My seventh book of essays, Pro-Market and Pro-Business: Essays on Laissez-Faire, is finally available for purchase. Today at 11 AM ET, I’m doing a Substack livestream on the book.

Ask Me Anything about the economics, philosophy, sociology, psychology, and politics of markets, business, and government, and I’ll give you my best answer.

Want to participate? You’ll get an email from Substack a minute or two before start time.

P.S. Today Scott Alexander posted his review of my Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids. Like this post if you want him to do a livestream on the book with me!

P.P.S. Praise for the new book below.