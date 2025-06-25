Bet On It

Sean Hanna
8h

Young children take naps in public, including park benches, all of the time. Why feel shame?

Chartertopia
8h

I class myself as "open borders, not open boarders". Government should stop providing welfare, lodging, food, cash, and the rest of it; properly vet immigrants for health and especially criminal issues; and stop flying in refugees who don't know anything about their destinations and hate the destinations they get.

In other words, if immigration were truly voluntary and informed, and the immigrants had to work for a living or sponge off charities or their family and friends who were already here, it would work as well as id did prior to 1900.

But that's not what we have now, and there is zero chance of ever getting back to that. Given the choice of Trump's obnoxious and occasionally illegal deportations and closed borders, and the Democrats' wide open all-expenses-paid-no-vetting open boarders, I'll reluctantly choose Trump any day.

We can't absorb everyone poorer or worse off than us. There has to be some filtering. There can be natural pre-1900s filtering, or Trump filtering. The anti-filtering suck-em-all-in-at-taxpayer-expense "solution" is a recipe for disaster.

