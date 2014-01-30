Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
15h

The fundamental question we should ask is if these people fucked up politics in their own country, why wouldn't they fuck it up here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture