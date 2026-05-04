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Bet On It

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Chartertopia
8hEdited

I hate podcasts; visual aids add too much that is missing, and it's as if the podcast has to expand to describe what is missing, that "a picture is worth a 1000 words" thing. I'd rather read a transcript so I can skim, back up, and refer to other parts, which is really hard with long podcasts, but if the transcripts retain too many uhhs and errs and ahhs, they are worse than useless.

But I do like his long Youtube interviews when they do get a chance to throw in maps and other visual aids.

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