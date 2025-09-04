Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Grove's avatar
Sam Grove
2hEdited

Looking at the world as it is, whatever ideas that have got us here, they need the critical examination.

-

It tends to be difficult for democracy worshipers to keep in mind that half of the public has an IQ below average and even looking at those above average, at what level can we say that someone is smart?

It seems to me that most voters are unwitting agents of their tribal instincts and they are played by people that are often high functioning sociopaths and psychopaths, and so the function of political government has become that of managing/exploiting tribalist passions as various actors endeavor to maintain or gain political power/influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Age of Infovores's avatar
Age of Infovores
2h

Would love to see you do a final verdict on the Medicaid back and forth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture