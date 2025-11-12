This summer, I did a Doha Debate on meritocracy. It was a four-way panel: me, Dan Markovits from Yale Law School, Poornima Luthra from Imperial College London, and Parag Khanna, founder and CEO of AlphaGeo. It was a thrilling intellectual experience, amplified by the excitement of visiting Qatar for the first time. Qatar, which competes with United Arab Emirates for the distinction of having the world’s best immigration policy.

A few friends criticized my willingness even to visit Qatar, infamous for giving sanctuary to the leadership of Hamas (initially, you should know, at the request of the United States government). But if I refused to visit countries whose governments are deeply evil, I could barely go anywhere. Indeed, I’d have to permanently leave the United States, because the lesser of our two evils is still really evil. Which is frankly absurd. I hold my own head high as long as I keep my own hands clean.

Qatar

What about appearing on al Jazeera? Again, as long as I’m candidly expressing my actual views, I see no problem. Indeed, I’m a small part of the solution of improving discourse in Qatar, the Middle East, and the world. If al Jazeera offered me my own show, I’d take the offer. Qatar, the Middle East, and the world all need a lot more Caplan.

In coming weeks, I’ll share my reflections on the debate, and write a critical review of Markovits’ The Meritocracy Trap. To preview, he’s an absolutely brilliant guy who believes an odd mix of deeply reasonable and totally crazy things.

If you say the same about me, I’ll totally take it as a compliment.

Here is the full version of the debate.

And here is the short version.