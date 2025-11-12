Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Barris's avatar
Roger Barris
5h

I have to admit that, after listening to a couple of incredibly simplistic and moronic comments from the students, I couldn't bear listening to the entire *debate.*

However, if you should find yourself debating this topic in the future, Bryan, you should ask your opponents if they think that, absent societal and economic constraints, they could shoot 3 pointers as well as Steph Curry, or play tennis as well as Carlos Alcaraz, etc. If they are honest enough to say "no," then you should ask them why they are willing to admit that, in the field of sports, individual merit and ability (and effort, tenacity, etc.) are important, why then do they think these factors are irrelevant in other spheres of life? If they are dishonest enough to say "yes," then I just recommend a deep eye roll.

Hopefully you also raised the issue of "zero sum thinking," which is really the background fallacy to people thinking that this is a very important question. The reality is that we all benefit tremendously from competence and merit. In fact, the amount of the benefit is probably directly and exponentially proportional to the distance between the competent and the incompetent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Hermens's avatar
Michael Hermens
7h

Great debate, Dr. Caplan. Thank you for being the voice of reason. It seems to me that the students who watched your debate also have some crazy ideas about prejudice and discrimination that don't apply. I guess wokeness permeates the world, not just the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture