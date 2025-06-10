Bet On It

Tim Almond
"Developers are turning the old farm into condos!"

This is often a plot in movies.

"What's up, Old Mr Jones"

"I can't afford the rent on the old cinema and if I don't pay by the end of the month, developers are going to come in and knock it down and turn it into houses".

So the kids go off and find some buried treasure. Which stops housing being built, and people from starting families, so that a barely used cinema can stay in business for a few years (presumably until the money runs out, because it loses money).

SolarxPvP
> Joseph Kruglitz, Nobel-prize-winning professor

I’m guessing your book won’t need a “any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental” notice, lol.

