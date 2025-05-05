Ten years ago, the Koch brothers were clearly the left’s most-hated “right-wing billionaires.” It’s not totally clear that Trump even ranked #3. Only in 2016 did Trump attain the top spot in leftist demonology. Even today, Charles Koch (brother David died in 2019) probably retains the #2 spot on the left’s list of Most Evil Billionaires. Which plausibly gives him the #3 spot on the left’s list of Most Evil Americans after Trump and Vance. And conceivably even the #3 spot on the left’s list of Most Evil Living Humans, though I guess Putin and Netanyahu now outrank him.

Last Thursday, I saw Charles Koch win the Milton Friedman Prize for Advancing Liberty. Mid-ceremony, a well-camouflaged group of about fifteen leftist protestors crashed the party, waving signs like “Can’t take blood money to hell.” Which reminded me of a question I’ve long asked myself: What the hell is wrong with leftist demonology? How can Charles Koch and Donald Trump possibly be on the same list?!

But perhaps there’s a logical explanation. Let’s compare and contrast the lives and works of these two men and see what we learn.

I’m not a leftist, but I know plenty of leftists. I went to Berkeley and Princeton, after all. From the standpoint of leftist theology, Trump is clearly a demon. Maybe even the greatest demon in America. From the same dogmatic standpoint, however, Charles Koch is not a monstrous demon, but a flawed person. He’s done and said some notable things that leftists condemn. He’s also done and said some notable things they normally praise. You could fanatically insist, “We should demonize people for their worst views and actions,” but then why does Bernie Sanders get a pass for partially endorsing Trump’s crusade against illegal immigration? The harshest condemnation that a reasonable leftist could issue against Koch is, “He’s awful on climate, but I suppose he’s done plenty of offsetting good for the world, and I guess he seems like a decent enough human being.”

To my libertarian eyes, as you might expect, this Charles Koch is not a demon, nor even a flawed person, but a hero. Yes, I disagree with him on several issues. Sure, I think he could have spent his philanthropic dollars more effectively. But from all I’ve seen, Charles is a reasonable, well-meaning individual who’s done great good in the world. Verily, he is the Ned Flanders of the superrich: "If every billionaire were like Charles Koch, there'd be no need for heaven. We'd already be there."