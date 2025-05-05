Bet On It

Salemicus
It's really not complicated. Leftist politics is correct, righteous and obviously so, so anyone standing in the way of cosmic justice is a monster, regardless of their purported justification.

It's a bit like the Rogue's Gallery in a superhero movie. Obviously Batman is the hero, so the baddies are ranked by how likely they are to beat him, not by the plausibility of their motivations, or the differences in their plans for Gotham. We know Riddler is the baddie because of the mood music that plays when he comes onscreen, we don't seriously entertain what he has to say.

Christos Raxiotis
One major reason people like Trump is that he’s funny! He doesn’t seem like he has a stick up his butt. While he is uniquely devoid of both morals and cognitive competence, he seems like he’d be fun to get a beer with.

In starkest contrast, whatever you think about Trump’s ideas, he is obviously an absolute pig of a human being. To paraphrase Tolkien’s Treebeard, “There is no curse in Elvish, Entish, or the tongues of Men” to describe how loathsome the man is. The way he talks! The way he treats people! If a family of staunch Trump supporters contained a person who acted like Trump, he wouldn’t even be allowed to come to Thanksgiving.

Reading those back to back is funny

