Mike Israetel is a exercise scientist and fitness guru, with over 3 million subscribers to his main Youtube channel. He’s also in the running to be my biggest fan. He recently released this detailed introduction to the work of “his favorite economist”… who turns out to be me. Enjoy!

P.S. Mike and I will probably be doing a podcast together in the foreseeable future. Got questions for either of us? Topics you’d like us to cover? Please share in the comments.