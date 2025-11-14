After yesterday’s post, a few people messaged me about their personal experiences with hand-holding. I reprint all of them here with the senders’ permission. And definitely read the comments, they’re exceptionally good.

Exhibit A: Anonymous

Which reminds me of the opposite scenario — a woman I was kinda sorta attracted to tried to hold my hand on the first (or maybe) second date. I thought that was going too far too fast — but maybe if she’d been someone I liked better, I would have liked it more! (We did keep going for a few more dates but eventually we stopped and now are both married to someone else...)

Exhibit B: Anonymous

Mr. Caplan. I did take this particular piece of advice. It didn’t work, in the sense that she didn’t reciprocate. But that made the nature of our relationship clear, so it was useful for me.

I say it’s good advice.

Exhibit C: Wikus Marais, CEO of Classic Private Wealth

Hi Bryan

I am an economist who thinks that you are always interesting rather than always right. I am moved to communicate with you because of my recent experience with asking to hold hands, totally unaware of your suggestion.

I had recently become single (don’t ask) and had two friendly suppers with an old friend from school, both firmly in the friend zone. We were due to go on another friendly date to a blues performer we both liked. Having decided that I want a romantic relationship I suggested via text that we should hold hands at the performance.

Her reaction was to say “do you really think at our age” but nevertheless consented.

The rest is history. What a fantastic strategy to reveal her preference.

One out of one.

Regards

Wikus