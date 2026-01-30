*For a New Liberty* Book Club Reboot
Seventeen years ago, I ran a book club on Murray Rothbard’s For a New Liberty. For the next four months, I’m going to re-run the club. Each Friday, starting next week on February 6, I’ll re-post my original commentary on each of the chapters in sequence. Then I’ll write totally new responses to readers’ comments and questions.
If you’ve never read For a New Liberty, the strident anarcho-capitalism is far from the craziest part. But at its best, the book is deep. If nothing else, it is beautifully written.
If you’re in, please read chapter 1 by next Friday.
P.S. If readers like this format, I’ll reboot more of my favorite book club.
Its the book that made me anarcho capitalist. One of the best books written ever
That was an amazing book when I read in 1981 at 17 years of age (followed by the also amazing The Machinery of Freedom).