Seventeen years ago, I ran a book club on Murray Rothbard’s For a New Liberty. For the next four months, I’m going to re-run the club. Each Friday, starting next week on February 6, I’ll re-post my original commentary on each of the chapters in sequence. Then I’ll write totally new responses to readers’ comments and questions.

If you’ve never read For a New Liberty, the strident anarcho-capitalism is far from the craziest part. But at its best, the book is deep. If nothing else, it is beautifully written.

If you’re in, please read chapter 1 by next Friday.

P.S. If readers like this format, I’ll reboot more of my favorite book club.