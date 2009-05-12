EconLog Book Club Round-up: Ask Me Any Question About For a New Liberty
We’ve finished the chapter-by-chapter of Murray Rothbard’s For a New Liberty. Now I’d like to wrap things up by answering most or all of your questions about the book. Please limit yourself to questions, not statements, phrase them succinctly, and avoid compound questions.
I’ll do separate posts on my favorite questions, and try to answer the others directly in the comments. If there’s overlap, I may just answer one version, and leave the rest to your imagination.
P.S. For your convenience, I’m putting links to the whole prior discussion below the fold.
Chapter 1: The Libertarian Heritage: The American Revolution and Classical Liberalism
Chapter 2: Property and Exchange
Chapter 3: The State
Chapter 4: The Problems
Chapter 5: Involuntary Servitude
Chapter 6: Personal Liberty
Chapter 7: Education
Chapter 8: Welfare and the Welfare State
Chapter 9: Inflation and the Business Cycle: The Collapse of the Keynesian Paradigm
Chapter 10: The Public Sector, I: Government in Business
Chapter 11: The Public Sector, II: Streets and Roads
Chapter 12: The Public Sector, III: Police, Law, and the Courts
Chapter 13: Conversation, Ecology, and Growth
Chapter 14: War and Foreign Policy
Chapter 15: A Strategy for Liberty
