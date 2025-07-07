Bet On It

8h

As usual with your posts on “ethical vegetarianism,” you don’t seem to have bothered to find out what ethical vegetarians actually say or think. You briefly mention “suffering,” but you aren’t making any real argument about suffering. As usual, you’re implicitly assuming that all we care about is deaths. But no, not all deaths of nonhuman animals are equally important, and most ethical vegetarians don’t say otherwise. Most of us are focused on the animals’ whole lives in factory farms more than on the exact moment of their deaths. So there’s nothing inconsistent about caring more about the pig kept in cruel conditions throughout his/her life than about an ant living a normal ant life until suddenly being killed by a car — too fast for the ant to feel anything.

Also, even if vegetarians should treat insects better than they do now, that doesn’t invalidate our arguments about other species. At worst, that means we’re imperfect. Would you say the American founders’ writings should be totally dismissed because they were inconsistent and hypocritical on some fundamental issues, such as women’s rights and slavery? No, we should benefit from their best principles while realizing that it took a long time for those principles to be applied to more and more of society. Progress takes a long time, often on the scale of centuries or even millennia. It’s entirely arbitrary to say that the current thinkers or activists need to have gotten every issue right or we won’t take anything they say seriously.

Most of your posts on other topics are excellent, but your posts about vegetarianism and animals consistently suffer from these blatant oversights. What’s the point of repeatedly posting about this topic when you haven’t learned the first thing about it?

8h

It seems like you and Huemer have a disagreement on how reflective equilibrium works -- the process by which you come to some ethical theory. I think Huemer’s view might be coming from some version of evolutionary debunking arguments (see an article from him about this here: https://fakenous.substack.com/p/the-smart-debunker) against intuitions in particular cases (like that we should all kill ourselves because it will result in less animal farming) that lead him to rely on abstract principles of ethics (like killing is bad - which he argues tend to be less subject to bias).

I spell out this difference in a little more detail in this article that I wrote, and I think this sort of reasoning is a part of ethics that is quite underrated: https://irrationalitycommunity.substack.com/p/issues-in-meta-normative-ethics?r=1owv24

Separate point on this article: if you are somewhat utilitarian and think a life that experiences much torture is worse than not living, you might think that insect death is actually quite positive. If this is true, most of those mundane acts you were talking about don’t have massive moral issues.

This does, however, touch on a point that I think is underrated (and will probably write more on soon) -- why should these ethical truths (in this case, having a reductio or not) really be contingent on how the world is if they’re objective (whether insect lives are positive or negative)?

