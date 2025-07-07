Mike Huemer is the greatest philosopher. It is no hyperbole to say that he “taught me how to think.” He is also a confirmed ethical vegetarian who practices what he preaches.

Nine years ago, I wrote this piece arguing that insects provide a strong reductio ad absurdum to Huemer’s view. If animal suffering is morally important, then insect suffering is morally important, which implies that even the most seemingly innocuous activities — driving a car, building a house — are morally monstrous. Since this conclusion is absurd, we should reject one of the premises. Namely: We should reject the view that animal suffering is morally important. Instead, contrary to ethical vegetarianism, the badness of suffering heavily depends on the intelligence of the sufferer. In the subsequent multi-round debate (see all of the links here, plus all of part 5), Huemer produced this graph, which nicely summarizes my broader view:

In terms of persuasion, I have probably never failed so badly in all my life. At least two smart friends subsequently told me that my arguments were bad enough to convert them to the opposite of my position. Predictably, though, I still say I’m right and Huemer is wrong. Which leaves myself and the best philosopher at an impasse, alas.

Why don’t I just defer to the best philosopher? Because, I insist, Huemer’s not following the rules of good thinking that he taught me:

The fundamental fallacy of rationalism is the idea that human knowledge proceeds from the abstract to the concrete, from the general to the specific; that one arrives at particular judgments by applying pre-given abstract rules to particular circumstances. The evidence of human experience stands almost uniformly against these assumptions, in virtually every area of human intellectual endeavor. In the sciences, one does not begin with an abstract theory and then use it to interpret experiences. If one wants to develop a theory, one begins with a large collection of concrete facts; patterns may emerge and explanations may suggest themselves, once one has collected a sufficient body of background facts. One’s theories must conform to and be driven by the concrete facts, not the other way around… The same is true in philosophy. [I]f we wish to arrive ultimately at some general theory of ethics, we must start from a variety of relatively concrete, particular ethical truths. It is those who proceed in the opposite direction—declaring some general, abstract theory and then demanding that the particular facts conform to it—who are responsible for the mountains of failed (and often absurd) theories that dominate the landscape of the history of philosophy.

Imagine how I felt, then, when I discovered that Matthew Adelstein had interviewed Mike Huemer on insect suffering. In our debate, Huemer maintained that insects probably don’t feel pain anyway, so my reductio ad absurdum never even gets off the ground. I knew that Adelstein, in contrast, agrees me with that bugs feel pain, and Huemer on ethical vegetarianism. So what would the two of them say?

See for yourself in the video below, starting around 38:50. I’ll be replying in the near future.