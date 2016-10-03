Bet On It

Vasco Grilo
Nov 10

Hi Bryan,

Have you come across Brian Tomasik, who certainly cares about insect suffering (https://reducing-suffering.org/cost-effectiveness-comparison-for-different-ways-to-reduce-insect-suffering/)?

I think the best argument against veganism is that one can neutralise the annual suffering caused to farmed animals with a few $. I estimated 2.02 $/year (https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/FzSqMzZpmHdMAft7z/founders-pledge-s-climate-change-fund-might-be-more-cost#Carbon_and_farmed_animal_welfare_footprint).

