I specialize in trillion-dollar ideas: policy reforms which, if implemented, would generate trillions of dollars of net social benefits. Ideas like open borders, educational austerity, and by-right construction.
While I’m well-aware that my thoughtful critics have thoughtful criticisms, I also maintain that thoughtful critics with thoughtful criticisms are few and far between. When I present my trillion-dollar ideas, most of my critics present emotionally compelling but quantitatively trivial drawbacks.
Open borders? There could be one extra terrorist attack per year.
Educational austerity? A few poor kids might never learn to read as a result.
By-right construction? Some people would no longer have good views of the San Francisco Bay.
I have a standard reply to all such criticisms: Even if you’re totally right, even if the problem is ten times worse than you fear, we should still implement the trillion-dollar proposal under discussion. Why? Because when we’re evaluating policies, we should “put a price tag” on every problem — and the price tag on your problem is a rounding error.
Logically, I think that’s a totally satisfactory answer. But recently I realized that many non-economists misunderstand my point.
When I start talking about “price tags,” non-economists often imagine that I’m talking about GDP. Which leaves open objections like, “Sure, open borders is great for GDP. But I care more about quality of life than quantity of stuff.”
So let me clarify my position. I have never said, nor do I believe, that societies should maximize GDP. Anyone who knows the definition of GDP should realize the absurdity of this position! Consider: GDP doesn’t count the value of leisure, so if you really want to maximize GDP, abolition of the weekend is an obvious place to start.
Even more ludicrously, GDP values all government purchases at cost. So the easiest way to increase GDP is for the government to hire tons of workers to dig and refill holes until the end of time. Which is absurd.
If I’m not advocating GDP maximization, what am I advocating? Let me say it loud and clear: I defend my trillion-dollar reforms not in the name of GDP maximization, but in the name of cost-benefit analysis, technically known as Kaldor-Hicks efficiency.
What’s the difference? While GDP only assigns value to the production of final goods and services sold in the marketplace (plus government spending valued at cost!), cost-benefit analysis assigns value to anything anyone is actually willing to pay for.
That’s why I ask critics to put a “price tag” on their complaints. How much would you actually pay to reduce the murder rate by 1%? To reduce the illiteracy rate by 3%?* To preserve 1000 unobstructed views of the San Francisco Bay?
Since these are marginal changes in outcomes that are barely even perceptible to the vast majority of people, the summed value for everyone in society isn’t in the trillions of dollars or even hundreds of billions of dollars. Probably not even in the tens of billions. As a result, I can casually grant the criticism. I can casually multiply the value of the criticism by a factor of ten. And the cost-benefit case for my trillion-dollar ideas remains overwhelming.
Sure, critics can insist, “I put a trillion-dollar value on every terrorist attack.” Or even, “I put a $100,000 value on every terrorist attack — and so does the average American, so the total value of preventing one such attack multiplies to many trillions of dollars.” But that’s where I invoke the principle that “Actions speak louder than words.” If you really cared that much, you would be willing to take drastic actions in response to minor social problems. Since you barely take any actions at all in response to minor social problems, you don’t really care much. It’s just a heap of pretty lies driven by Social Desirability Bias.
In slogan form, as I’ve said before, my response to such critics is not “I don’t believe you” but “You don’t believe you.” While cost-benefit analysis lets anyone put dollar value on anything, observed behavior tells us far more about dollar value than mere words. For example, people who deeply care about equality would gladly relocate to get more equality. Since almost no one does, almost no one deeply cares. QED, line in the sand.
Once critics understand that I’m appealing to cost-benefit analysis rather than GDP maximization, will they actually change their minds? A few, perhaps. The more common reaction, sadly, is ad hominem: “Caplan is arrogant.”
Look, if it’s arrogant to insist that “Actions speak louder than words,” then point out that critics’ inaction contradicts their heated rhetoric,” then I’m indeed a deeply arrogant man. I prefer to call it “insightful” and “candid,” but I suppose that’s what an arrogant man would say. But it doesn’t really matter. Whatever my character flaws, we can, should, and must dismiss quantitatively trivial objections to trillion-dollar ideas.
* Note: I’m talking about percent changes, not percentage-point changes. A 1 percentage-point fall in the murder rate is a big deal, but a 1% fall is not.
The “actions speak louder than words” argument is not as strong as it looks: Collective action problems mean individuals cannot show their valuation even if they care deeply. Also, as Olson explained long ago, small concentrated losers organize while diffuse winners free ride. That is why the Bay view homeowners will fight to the death while I will not fight for my share, ie twelve cent gain. Real people facing concentrated loss do not suffer quietly. Maybe I am listening to mike munger too much, but I say that politics and their (its?) transaction costs cannot be ignored. As I recall from chem 1403, there are some/many energetically favorable reactions that don't take place because of the activation energy barrier. it's fatuous to bemoan this, as the kinetics are (is?) just as real as the thermodynamics. so too in political economy.
Valuing equality….and moving to a place with more “equality”….is one thing. But being otherwise perfectly happy where you are, and not wanting that to change (for the worse on net) due to “open borders” is a different thing.
Cost benefit is also not in a vacuum. So in practical terms, if you lived in a place that previously did not have rape and grooming gangs (or sharia law), but now does under the condition of “some” immigration, what might be the cost benefit analysis of the immigration that has occurred to date? And what would be said analysis for a future with even less discerning immigration control?
As they say, drinking water is a net good. Drinking unlimited amounts of water will kill you.
And from a science perspective, if you assert that “open borders” is a net good, burden is on you to prove it. Find or create an entity with open borders to prove that it is all that and a bag of chips, and it would be easier to convince others of your initial wisdom.