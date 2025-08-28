Bet On It

Bet On It

Orthopaedia Editor
The “actions speak louder than words” argument is not as strong as it looks: Collective action problems mean individuals cannot show their valuation even if they care deeply. Also, as Olson explained long ago, small concentrated losers organize while diffuse winners free ride. That is why the Bay view homeowners will fight to the death while I will not fight for my share, ie twelve cent gain. Real people facing concentrated loss do not suffer quietly. Maybe I am listening to mike munger too much, but I say that politics and their (its?) transaction costs cannot be ignored. As I recall from chem 1403, there are some/many energetically favorable reactions that don't take place because of the activation energy barrier. it's fatuous to bemoan this, as the kinetics are (is?) just as real as the thermodynamics. so too in political economy.

Steve Cheung
Valuing equality….and moving to a place with more “equality”….is one thing. But being otherwise perfectly happy where you are, and not wanting that to change (for the worse on net) due to “open borders” is a different thing.

Cost benefit is also not in a vacuum. So in practical terms, if you lived in a place that previously did not have rape and grooming gangs (or sharia law), but now does under the condition of “some” immigration, what might be the cost benefit analysis of the immigration that has occurred to date? And what would be said analysis for a future with even less discerning immigration control?

As they say, drinking water is a net good. Drinking unlimited amounts of water will kill you.

And from a science perspective, if you assert that “open borders” is a net good, burden is on you to prove it. Find or create an entity with open borders to prove that it is all that and a bag of chips, and it would be easier to convince others of your initial wisdom.

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
