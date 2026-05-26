Other UATX events: the last game night will be on campus on Thursday at 6 PM. The last karaoke night will be on campus on Friday at 6 PM.

Want to get lunch or dinner with me in Austin before I depart on June 5? Email me.

On June 8, I’ll be in New York City to debate Heritage’s Simon Hankinson for the Soho Forum on “Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should complete its mandate to deport all illegal aliens currently residing in the United States.” Doors open at 6 PM. Address: The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012. If you’ve previously heard me debate immigration, I promise to open with a totally different argument than I’ve ever publicly made before. An argument so undeniable that in a just world I’d get 100% of the vote.

Earlier that day, I’m hosting a meet-up at Da Nico restaurant in Little Italy. My flight lands around 12:30, so the tentative start time is 2 PM. Please RSVP in the comments, and I’ll post an update if I’m arriving late. Address: 164 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013.