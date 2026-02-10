Bet On It

Bet On It

JaziTricks
4h

"despite Hungary/Poland having no immigration".

Have you heard about the refugee crisis of the EU?

This is what won Brexit and it's much more relevant for Hungary/Poland where the EU actually tried to force refugees upon.

Lots of mechanically ok points, while missing context.

And also ignoring the effect of immigration in raising populists to power.

Brexit wasn't good to Britain. And this is a result of immigration backlash. Trump is immigration backlash, at least partially. As are possible future Britain/France premiers, Farage and LePen......

James
4h

A minor quibble as a Brit. Despite my sympathy with freedom of movement increasing being a good case for Brexit, there are other quantities here.

Brexit still drastically reduced freedom of movement of capital into and out of the UK, and also often freedom of movement of goods and services (though to a lesser extent). So it’s still not clear cut.

Though I agree with you that the increase in immigration has been overall good for this country! (Despite the “backlash” we are now seeing in our nation, though as you say, who can know how that will play out eventually).

