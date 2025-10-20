Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
3h

Future London and England? No thanks. The “results are in.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Invisible Sun's avatar
Invisible Sun
4h

Bryan,

What is your answer to the observation that open immigration creates financial and ideological costs that imperil public education? Youth from non-English speaking families add a huge cost to public schools and their lower educational performance contributes to widening academic inequality which gives angst to idealistic public educators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture