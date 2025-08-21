Bet On It

forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
11h

I'm in favor but,

"Which could easily raise the Total Fertility Rate by .5 — moving the U.S. from 1.6 all the way to the replacement rate."

Seems like a pretty wild claim not backed up by the data.

The norm isn't "finish your education before having a kid." It's "feel secure in your status before having a kid."

Since we reward credentialism with status and stability, people go that route. But if you got rid of schooling you would have some other ladder to climb. Maybe a better ladder, but a ladder.

There are probably also socio-sexual aspects too. Not a lot of people who aren't religious want to settle down in their 20s. Those that do want to settle down in their 20s manage to do so even when they are in school (conservative relgious women with college degrees have replacement fertility today).

I continue to think the main problem is that childlessness is subsidized by the government. Retirement benefits and/or payroll taxes are not adjusted for number of children. If not having a child leads to hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra income and thousands of hours of time subsidized by other people, then people won't have kids.

1 reply
Alejandro Durán
11h

Declining birth rates are prevalent even in countries where women do not meaningfully enter college. Please comment.

2 replies
17 more comments...

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
