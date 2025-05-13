Today I’m doing a written AMA on my new Pro-Market and Pro-Business: Essays on Laissez-Faire. Please put your questions in the comments, and I’ll try to respond to everyone first-come, first-serve by tomorrow morning

P.S. Seen Tyler Cowen’s virtual blurb? “These are very good essays, as Bryan is the world’s leading libertarian economist.” Debatable, but 17-year-old me would have been thrilled that anyone notable thought so…