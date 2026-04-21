Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Torches Together's avatar
Torches Together
9hEdited

I believe it's spelled Colbourn.

Greg has bought out two hotels in Blackpool, Lancashire for philanthropic use - they are called CEEALAR and Pause House (https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/fhiXNB4RS3h5BpQLF/pause-house-blackpool), and they're dedicated for use by people trying to stop existential risks.

He's definitely someone who puts his money where his mouth is, and I'm glad to see he's made this bet!

Reply
Share
Will Kiely's avatar
Will Kiely
6h

Greg very generously gave you 1:1 odds when you offered 10:1 odds and you still were only willing to bet $250? Why? https://x.com/gcolbourn/status/2036471089732211060

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture