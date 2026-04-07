Bet On It

Bet On It

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eli's avatar
eli
38m

Nice read, but perhaps you do not love philosophy as much as you think- Bah seems like an excellent conversation stopper! A resort to common sense, like a resort to logic, science, rationality, etc. are all parcel to the epistemological tradition of foundationalism. This leaves you with a series of other problems, I.e. how do you find which beliefs are foundational, but you may consider or ignore this at your own leisure.

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John A. Johnson's avatar
John A. Johnson
31m

I understand the temptation of literally saying "Bah!" to a stupid proposal. At the same time, I think I would prefer sticking with your follow-up, “The premises of your argument are much less obvious than [my alternative premises]." Or, in Bayesian terms, "Your priors are less reasonable than my priors."

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