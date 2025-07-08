Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prado's avatar
Prado
2h

What about the people who made Europeans have to click 'Allow cookies' every time they access a website? How many minutes did these people throw away?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
David Pecchia's avatar
David Pecchia
2h

We shouldn't give Reid all the credit--most of the credit should go to our government's idiotic response to Reid's amateurish attempt at terrorism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture