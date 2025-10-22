Today I’m hosting an Ask Me Anything on Substack at 4 PM ET. Everyone can watch, but only premium subscribers can ask questions. (Desperate to ask questions? Upgrade!)

I’ll start with an update on three new books: Unbeatable: The Brutally Honest Case for Free Markets (under review at University of Chicago Press), You Have No Right to Your Culture: Essays on the Human Condition, and an all-new graphic novel with Don Boudreaux and Zach Weinersmith. Working title: Blockade: The Science and Ethics of Trade.

You should get an invite email a couple minutes before the AMA starts.