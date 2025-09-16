Bet On It

Steeven
3h

Another explanation is that getting illegal drugs is hard and dangerous. As you age, you become less aggressive and willing to hang out with violent drug dealers since they might hurt you. That’s compatible with the family roles explanation but is less face saving since nobody wants to admit they are too scared to do drugs

Yusri
2hEdited

Why should everyone be deprived of their freedom to marginally help a tiny, self-destructive minority? Let's say there are two groups of people: Group A and Group B. For Group A, easy access to drugs and alcohol adds pleasure to their lives with very little pain. For Group B, that same easy access leads them down a path of self-destruction. What's more important: Group A's pleasure or Group B's pain? I see Bryan's answer and the typical libertarian response favoring Group A, while paternalists favor Group B. (I am patiently waiting for Bryan's next book where he argues against paternalism.) I am more paternalistic than the typical libertarian but reject most arguments for paternalism (“medicalization”). Yes, many people are impulsive and weak-willed, but I believe the state can help protect them from their own vices. My solution is the meritocracy of vice: legalize alcohol and drugs but make them very expensive, and impose harsh punishments on anyone who sells them illegally.

I think that's better than letting them age out.

