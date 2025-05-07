Bet On It

Bet On It

hagamablabla
11h

This "confusion" about putting Trump and Koch in the same basket feels like willful ignorance. Trump runs the Republican party, and Koch funds the Republican party, so it should be plainly obvious why they are both demonized by the left. You may as well ask why AOC and Hillary Clinton are both demonized by the right despite the many policy disagreements they might have.

B.P. Majors
10h

I've asked before which one is more effective, Koch or Trump? https://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/politics/257374-a-koch-and-a-smile/

Though this question is complicated by Trump's occasional use of the word "libertarian" to describe himself and his willingness to hire CKI, CATO, and other libertarian peeps as staffers and appointees (I'm available Mr. Trump!) when no GOPster is available, especially the first term when the lily livered RINOs all stayed away because they believed the Russia hoax would stain them.

Trump's real world effectiveness as objectively libertarian will I think prove to be beyond question if he manages to reduce the debt and size of government, disempower the DeepState/IC/corporate oligarchy that de facto runs the country in opposition to both the electorate and the Constitution, end wars, and lower tariffs overall (even if not for totalitarian countries that use slave labor and seek to ultimately overrun the world and harm the U.S.).

Opposition to Trump is in my mind a kind of IQ test for libertarians, at least for their practical wisdom and their appreciation for nuance, if not for their computational abilities or ability to grasp undergraduate level social science theory.

