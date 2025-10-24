Bet On It

George Shay
11h

There is merit to the proposal to minimize if not eliminate the welfare state if one assumes that its current beneficiaries will respond rationally to the resultant economic incentives.

Unfortunately, as behavioral economics reflects, that will not universally be the case.

Arguably, the misguided policies of the Great Society incentivized the lower economic strata to bear out-of-wedlock children to maximize welfare payments, which exacerbated the societal ills that bedeviled it to this day. Clinton’s welfare reforms helped ameliorate this tragic policy backfire, but the issue remains unresolved.

I agree with you that the supply of adoption candidates would exceed demand.

The answer to the issue lies in a cultural and moral renaissance that restores traditional sexual values,!recognizing that the purpose of human sexuality is procreation, not recreation, that it should be confined to marriage, and that the traditional two-parent family structure (one male and one female) is the optimal structure for the benefit of our progeny.

Joe Potts
11h

"it gives you a deeper and broader perspective on parenthood"

Deeper and broader than what? How? More than having kids the old-fashioned way? Do tell!

