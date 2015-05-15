3 Fun Quotes from Ayatollah Khomeini
Khomeini’s retrospective deontological case for the Iran-Iraq War:
[W]e do not repent, nor are we sorry for even a single moment for our performance during the war. Have we forgotten that we fought to fulfill our religious duty and that the result is a marginal issue?
Khomeini on reactionary political thought:
Yes, we are reactionaries, and you are enlightened intellectuals: You intellectuals do not want us to go back 1400 years. You, who want freedom, freedom for everything, the freedom of parties, you who want all the freedoms, you intellectuals: freedom that will corrupt our youth, freedom that will pave the way for the oppressor, freedom that will drag our nation to the bottom.
Khomeini on economics:
Economics is for donkeys.
All quotes from Khomeini’s Wikipedia biography.
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