About the Blog

Bet On It is a project of the Salem Center for Policy at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Bryan Caplan is Bet On It’s editor and chief writer. Why is the blog called “Bet On It”? Read the inaugural post to find out.

About Me

I’m Bryan Caplan, Professor of Economics at George Mason University, and the New York Times Bestselling author of The Myth of the Rational Voter, Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, The Case Against Education, Open Borders, and Labor Econ Versus the World. I’m also a Visiting Senior Scholar at the Salem Center for Policy at the University of Texas, Affiliated Faculty at the Political Economy Research Institute at Middle Tennessee State University, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center, and Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute. I blogged for EconLog from 2005-2022.

I’ve written two academic books (both with Princeton University Press), a popular science book (with Basic Books), a non-fiction graphic novel (with First Second), and four collections of essays (under my own imprint, Bet On It Books). Click here to order.

I’m currently working on a second non-fiction graphic novel, Build, Baby, Build, to be published by the Cato Institute; four collections of essays (all with Bet On It Books); and two new academic books, Unbeatable: The Brutally Honest Case for Free Markets and Poverty: Who To Blame.

I live in Oakton, Virginia with my wife and four kids, though I also spend a lot of time in Austin hanging out at the Salem Center for Policy, and Nashville hanging out with my two sons who go to Vanderbilt. I’m an openly nerdy man who loves role-playing games, board games, card games, graphic novels, and karaoke. My favorite nerdy activity of all, though, is meeting nerdy people to talk about nerdy stuff.