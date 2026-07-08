Bet On It

Bet On It

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Mark B's avatar
Mark B
11h

Would attend if I weren’t thousands of miles away.

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
10h

Is there an agenda? Presenters? Schedule of events?

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