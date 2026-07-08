You, all your family and friends, and all their family and friends (unto infinity) are invited to Capla-Con 2026. As always at my events, kids of all ages are very welcome.

Location: Carow Hall on GMU’s Fairfax campus

Time: August 15-16, noon-midnight both days. Open house format: Show up whenever you like, and stay for as long (or as little) as you like.

As usual, we’ll have all kinds of games, conversation, minor celebrities, karaoke, and abundant food. A few attendees even find true love! If you want to play a time-intensive RPG with me, email me and I’ll give you a menu of options.

Please RSVP in the comments on the Capla-Con Substack! That’s where all further discussion of this event will be housed.

P.S. As the time nears, I’ll post separate threads for game organizers and carpooling.

P.P.S. If you feel the urge to reciprocate for all the value you get from Capla-Con, consider becoming a paid subscriber. ;-)