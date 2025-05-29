Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jody's avatar
Jody
9h

While I would not attend (distance, but it's also not my kind of thing), I do hope you'll keep dropping some of highlights here. It's a fantastic thing you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan Alexander's avatar
Bryan Alexander
10h

Hope I can make this year's!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture