John Welch
3h

I stopped watching in the middle of the episode because I kept wanting to hear more from Wittman. Caplan is very fast with his thoughts and replies which makes him a formidable debater. I however, wanted a more in depth discussion and kept getting the sense that Wittman would talk more if the space opened up to form the thoughts.

Henri Hein
42m

Even assuming Wittman's model of democracy, doesn't the law of large numbers indicate that once in a while, we will get something like a Nixon or a Trump? To me it seems like in any kind of plurality rule system, it will be inevitable in the long run.

