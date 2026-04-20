Bet On It

Bet On It

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Chuck37's avatar
Chuck37
4h

The important part of religion is not the factual details (which is the part casual atheists fixate on), it's the values and worldview. It's quite clear that the secular world is doing a bad job filling the void as people abandon the church. Also, the big flaw in your framing of this whole thing is the notion that any single person can develop a meaningful worldview or even assess the validity of claims, from first principles. Society would cease to function if people didn't accept inherited wisdom at some level. Few people have the intellectual horsepower or energy to criticize the entire western Christian/enlightenment tradition let alone find something to substitute in its place.

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Pensive Nobody's avatar
Pensive Nobody
1h

Belief that the universe in its delicate balance, intricate design and the miracle of our consciousness, came about by random chance without meaning or purpose, requires a great deal of faith indeed.

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