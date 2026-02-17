Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CatoRenasci's avatar
CatoRenasci
1d

The author states he supports a return to something like the ‘open’ borders of the 19th century. Does he also support abolition of the federal welfare state in its entirety? As Milton Freedman has pointed out, you can have either a welfare state or open borders, but not both. Most of us know abolition of the welfare state is not possible, which fuels our opposition to relatively unrestricted immigration.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
1d

You do realize what you are saying: if the Overton Window doesn’t include freedom for all men, then some men must be slaves (at least until the window moves further from enslaving men to liberty for all men). That’s what Lincoln in effect represented; And Fredrick Douglass vehemently opposed on moral grounds.

Principles cannot be changed by election results, but a system based on majority rule will always be unjust and limit men’s liberty.

The Overton Window is nothing more than an excuse for violating principles (and replacing them with privileges for some) because men are not ready to be fully moral. That’s what the Overton Window explains.

Reply
Share
3 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture