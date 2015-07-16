Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
3h

Yeah. To this day I know some people who deny that Obama and Biden ever declared war without congressional authorization, or started new wars in the middle east.

Reply
Share
Boring Radical Centrism's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism
3h

If anything it's been the opposite more recently. The anti-war(or at least anti-Israel) protestors were launching huge events during Biden's time. But under Trump, there hasn't been particularly large protests, despite him escalating all the way up to war with Iran!

I do not think Democrats are comparable to Republicans in this. Bush started Afghanistan and Iraq. Trump started the Iran war. Democrats have not been pacifist but they have not expanded warfare nearly as much as Republicans have.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture