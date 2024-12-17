I’m the chief foil in this outstanding and well-balanced documentary on the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement. Host and film-maker Tim Kyle, known as both “g0at” and “Timmy2cents,” is very engaging. Great production values, and fun for the whole family.
Watching a documentary on anti-natalism probably isn’t your first idea of holiday fun, but give it a chance. My 12-year-old daughter really liked it, and she’s hard to please!
The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement people are appalling but really just the extreme end of a spectrum that includes many anti-human environmentalists. I recently wrote about one such professor:
https://maxmore.substack.com/p/the-voice-of-the-void
There are too many errors and fallacies to list. I will offer only one because it is at the heart of morality. Values cannot exist without “valuers”. And while all living creatures survive by acting in ways that strive to achieve life sustaining values, humans are the only conscious beings that live “purposeful” lives. It would be a contradiction for humans to live “selfless” lives: humans have agency even when they allow their lives to fall apart and become out of control. There can be no human action without the actor. Morality can only be judged by an individual’s life. How can we have values if we don’t first answer the question: “a value to whom?”. (Credit: Ayn Rand)
Even an altruists by acting as such makes the world better for not only the beneficiaries but for himself.