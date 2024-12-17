I’m the chief foil in this outstanding and well-balanced documentary on the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement. Host and film-maker Tim Kyle, known as both “g0at” and “Timmy2cents,” is very engaging. Great production values, and fun for the whole family.

Watching a documentary on anti-natalism probably isn’t your first idea of holiday fun, but give it a chance. My 12-year-old daughter really liked it, and she’s hard to please!